Meta Quest 2 VR Headsets Receiving Drastic Price Increase

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

While Meta has had a huge advantage in the virtual reality space for quite some time thanks to the low cost of entry with its Meta Quest 2 headsets, this won't prove to be true for much longer. Starting at the beginning of next month, Meta has revealed that it will be increasing the cost of both Quest 2 devices. And while it might be assumed that this price increase wouldn't be too large, the value is actually going up by a drastic margin.

Detailed in a new blog post today, Meta revealed that it's planning a $100 increase across the board for its Meta Quest 2 headsets. For the baseline model of the Quest 2, this means that the hardware's cost has gone up by a sizable 33%. Even though this might seem like a baffling jump, Meta claims that the price increase will help the company further double down on VR.

"We've been all-in on VR since the early days of PC and mobile, all the way through to today's premium standalone 6DOF headsets—and we've invested billions of dollars to help nurture a thriving VR ecosystem. Now, we're making a change that will help us continue to invest for the long term and keep driving the VR industry forward with best-in-class hardware, action-packed games, and cutting-edge research on the path to truly next-gen devices," Meta said in its blog post. "Starting in August, Meta Quest 2 will cost $399.99 USD and $499.99 USD for the 128GB and 256GB versions respectively. And for a limited time, every new headset purchase will include an offer to download the popular VR rhythm game Beat Saber at no additional cost. Alongside these changes, we'll also increase the prices for Meta Quest 2 accessories and refurbished units."

Again, it's worth stressing that this price jump won't take hold until Monday, August 1st. As such, if you've been wanting to grab a Meta Quest 2 headset for yourself, you might want to consider doing so in the coming days while it's still cheaper.

How do you feel about this price increase with the Quest 2? Do you find this to be a baffling decision by Meta? Let me know either down in the comments or message me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.