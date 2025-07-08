Prime Day 2025 Meta Quest 3S Deal Offers The Best Price Ever

If you’re interested in getting into the Meta Quest VR game at the lowest price possible, Prime Day 2025 is your opportunity. The 128GB Meta Quest 3S is available here on Amazon for only $249.99 ($50 off the list price), and the 256GB model is available here on Amazon for $329 ($70 off the list price), both of which are all-time lows. Not only that, a free copy of Gorilla Tag Cardboard Hero is included on the 128GB model while Batman: Arkham Shadow and a free 3-month trial of Meta Horizon+ are included for free on the 256GB model. The listings also offer Prime Day discounts on bundles that include accessories for Meta Quest that will make your headset more comfortable, improve battery life, and more. Additional details can be found below.

Meta Quest 3S Prime Day 2025 Deal / $50 to $70 off 128GB and 256GB Models with free games Get the deal on Amazon

The Meta Quest 3S includes a Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 chipset, 8GB of RAM and support for the Touch Pro controllers. Those are significant upgrades over the Quest 2, though it still utilizes the same 1832 x 1920 Fresnel lenses. If you want to go all in and upgrade to the Quest 3, you can find it on Amazon right here for the standard $499.99. Sadly, it doesn’t feature a Prime Day deal, but it does include Batman: Arkham Shadow and a free 3-month trial of Meta Horizon+

Batman: Arkham Shadow

Comicbook’s Logan Moore reviewed the game back in November of last year, and the VR experience was one of his favorite aspects.

“If you have been longing for another Batman game in the wake of Batman: Arkham Knight releasing almost ten years ago, I really cannot recommend Arkham Shadow enough. While it requires a bit of a heavier investment as it’s only available on Meta Quest 3, I struggle to believe that any Batman fan will be disappointed by what Camouflaj has done with Arkham Shadow. It’s not only one of the best VR games that I’ve ever played, but it’s a Batman experience that very much earns its place amongst the Arkham games that have come before. If VR ends up being the predominant medium in which Batman: Arkham titles are released in the future, you won’t find me complaining.”



