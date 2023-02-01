Metal Gear Rising Fans Hope for New Game Announcement at Anniversary Event

Fans of Konami's beloved action game Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance are crossing their fingers in the hope that the publisher will soon be announcing a new sequel or remaster of the game. Later this month, Metal Gear Rising is set to turn 10 years old. And while game anniversaries often don't lead to new announcements, the studio behind Revengeance has now teased that it might have more info to share in relation to the title in just a few short weeks.

In a new post on social media today, developer PlatinumGames informed fans that it's planning to hold an anniversary event for Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance on February 21st. Platinum stated that at this time, it would end up revealing new art for the game that was made to coincide with the 10th anniversary. No additional plans outside of this were divulged by PlatinumGames, but the fact that the studio is having an "event" of any sort for Metal Gear Rising is giving fans hope that there could be more announcements in store.

／

📢METAL GEAR RISING REVENGEANCE

10th Anniversary イベント予告👀

＼

2023年2月21日に『メタルギア ライジング リベンジェンス』は発売から10周年を迎えます🎊



当日には10周年記念としてプラチナゲームズ公式Twitterで #MGR のアニバーサリーアートをお披露目しますのでお見逃しなく🔥 pic.twitter.com/d7fgPrwvHh — プラチナゲームズ公式アカウント (@platinumgames_j) February 1, 2023

One reason why fans think that there could be new information tied to Metal Gear Rising on the horizon is thanks to one of the game's voice actors. Just a few weeks back, Raiden actor Quinton Flynn teased on social media that something related to the series should "be announced in the coming weeks." Since that time, fans have been hoping and praying that Konami might announce a remaster of Revengeance on modern platforms, or instead, a full-blown sequel would come about.

Although Metal Gear Rising was pretty popular when it first launched in 2013, the game has gained quite a bit of steam in recent years. In particular, this is due to the fact that some of the cutscenes from Revengeance have been highly circulated and re-dubbed as memes. As such, the game has quite a large audience at this point in time, which makes it a strong candidate to get a remaster if Konami chose to do so.

What do you think about this 10th anniversary event for Metal Gear Rising that's happening this month? And do you think we should expect a new game reveal of some sort? Let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.