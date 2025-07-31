Hideo Kojima Comments On Konami’s Upcoming Metal Gear Solid 3 Remake

In a few short weeks, Konami will release Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater. The game is highly-anticipated, in large part due to the high-regard many players have for the original, which was released back in 2004. The original version was directed, produced, and designed by Hideo Kojima, who will have no involvement with the remake. That’s not unusual for a lot of remakes, but Kojima is often held up as one of the greatest creators in the video game industry. He’s also pretty outspoken about the video game industry, and was recently asked by Ssense if he’ll be playing Konami’s new version.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“No, I won’t,” Kojima replied to the outlet while laughing.

image courtesy of konami

Kojima did not elaborate, but it’s not surprising that the creator has no interest in Konami’s plans. After a long career working with the publisher, Kojima and Konami parted ways back in 2015. The publisher released Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain without him, and his horror game Silent Hills was cancelled, much to the dismay of fans. Following that, Kojima founded his own studio, which resulted in the creation of Death Stranding. After releasing the sequel earlier this year, Kojima now seems to be focused on his next two projects, OD and Physint. It’s possible Kojima is too busy to play a remake of a game that he played such a large role in creating, or he just might not have any interest at this point.

The breakup with Kojima led to a lot of problems for two of Konami’s biggest and most important franchises. In the case of Metal Gear, the series has seen just one release since Kojima’s departure, and that was the widely-panned Metal Gear Survive in 2018. Silent Hill faced similar problems; after the cancellation of Kojima’s Silent Hills, the series was largely left dormant until last year’s Silent Hill 2 remake. That game proved to be a surprising success story, and the series will finally see a wholly-new entry in September with the release of Silent Hill f. Even after 10 years, an actual reason for the breakup between Kojima and Konami has never been provided by either party.

It remains to be seen how Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater will be received upon its release. So far, reception to everything shown has been very positive among fans. Hopefully the remake will give Konami a chance to restore interest in the series, so Metal Gear can start to form a path forward without Kojima. The creator has clearly found a lot of success since the breakup, but Konami has taken a lot longer to find its footing, and a path forward. If the remake proves to be critically and commercially successful, it could lead to Konami taking a bigger risk with the Metal Gear series.

Are you looking forward to the release of Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater? Do you think the remake will lead to Konami doing more with the series? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!