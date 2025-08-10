Metal Gear Solid 3 Remake Won’t Have a Key Feature at Launch

Later this month, Konami will release Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. In addition to a remake of the original game’s campaign, the package will also include a new multiplayer mode called Fox Hunt. Unfortunately, it seems the new mode will not be available on day one. According to a report from IGN, Konami has explicitly stated that the Fox Hunt mode will be released sometime this fall. Exactly when is anyone’s guess, but hopefully the longer wait time will give the developers a chance to make sure that it’s worthwhile.

Fox Hunt is a wholly new multiplayer mode that was not in the original version of Metal Gear Solid 3. This is not the first time that Konami has offered an online multiplayer option based on the franchise, but the developers have stressed that it won’t be like Metal Gear Online. The developers are looking to avoid creating a mode that’s overly focused on shooting, and instead puts a bigger emphasis on the stealth and survival elements of the Metal Gear franchise. Unfortunately, additional details about the mode are pretty slim at the moment, beyond what was shown in a video released back in June.

While the lack of Fox Hunt on day one might come as a disappointment to some, chances are pretty good that it was more of an extra and less of a selling point. Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater is often considered one of the greatest video games of all-time, and the remake should appeal to both longtime fans and those that never got a chance to check it out in the first place. It remains to be seen whether the remake can measure up to the original, but we won’t have to wait much longer to find out, since the game is launching on August 28th.

Konami’s plans for the series are a big question following the release of Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater. If the game proves popular enough, it could reignite interest in the series, and get Konami to create something wholly new with the series. Konami effectively shelved the franchise following poor reception to 2018’s Metal Gear Survive, and this could be an opportunity to show people what it has to offer. Of course, that largely hinges on how players actually feel about the game once it gets released.

The next few weeks should be exciting for fans of Konami’s biggest franchises. In addition to Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater in August, Silent Hill f will be released in September. Following last year’s remake of Silent Hill 2, Silent Hill f is the first completely new entry in the series. Konami has big plans for the series over the coming years, with Silent Hill: Townfall in the works, alongside a remake of the original Silent Hill game.

Are you planning to check out Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater? What do you think we'll see next from the series?