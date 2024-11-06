Metal Gear Solid 3 Finally Confirms Fan Theory After 20 Years

A question that has plagued Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater fans for 20 years has finally been answered. In the lead-up to the release of Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, which is a remake of the stealth-action classic, Konami has been releasing a number of videos that it’s calling the “Metal Gear Solid Legacy Series”. These videos have been hosted by David Hayter, the voice of Solid Snake/Big Boss, and have shed new light on Metal Gear games of the past. Now, the latest installment in this video series has answered a long-running question that has been tied to one of the main characters of Metal Gear Solid 3.

Since its launch in 2004, the actress behind the character Eva in Metal Gear Solid 3 has been shrouded in mystery. In the game’s credits, Eva was said to be played by Suzetta Miñet, which was an actress who had no other roles to their name. As such, fans have assumed for decades that Miñet was instead a pseudonym for another actress who didn’t want her name attached to the game. And while there have been plenty of theories about who Miñet could be, actress Jodi Benson finally lifted the veil and confirmed today that she is the one who played Eva.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Benson, who is most well-known for her role as Ariel in The Little Mermaid, appeared in the newest episode of the Metal Gear Solid Legacy Series and opened up about why she never wanted her name attached to Metal Gear Solid 3. Given her proximity to roles that were more for children and families, Benson said that she was always hesitant so publicly tether herself to a project for mature audiences like MGS3. As such, she came up with the Miñet pseudonym over 20 years ago in 2003 while working on the game alongside Hayter.

Benson went on to say that she’s been approached at conventions in the past by Metal Gear fans who have asked her to sign copies of Metal Gear Solid 3. While she tried to play coy and pretend that she wasn’t involved with the game, she would always tell fans to not blow her cover and keep her secret. As for the Suzetta Miñet name, Benson said that it was a play on the name of her childhood dog, which was Suzette Monet.

With Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, Benson will again be portraying Eva as the cast of the original MGS3 will all be reprising their roles. For now, Konami has yet to even commit to a broad release window for this new version of Snake Eater, but it’s in the works for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.