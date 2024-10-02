Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater Producer Responds to Release Date Questions

Konami has finally responded to questions surrounding the release date of Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater. Although promotion of the Snake Eater remake has ramped up throughout 2024, Konami has strangely been silent about the game's launch window. As a result, more Metal Gear fans have continued to wonder about Metal Gear Solid Delta's arrival and whether it will arrive by 2025. Now, those in charge of the project have provided further context while remaining dodgy about specifics.

Speaking to Famitsu, Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater's production producer Noriaki Okamura and creative producer Yuji Korekado were asked directly about when the game will launch. As expected, each avoided the question to a certain degree because those at Konami aren't yet ready to reveal the release date. Still, it was said that the development team of Snake Eater wants to ensure that the remake is far enough along to where whenever the date is announced, it won't end up shifting further back.

"That's a pretty difficult question. The game is actually already playable to the end and we don't expect it to take many years to complete," Okamura said. "However, the most important thing in the development of this game is not to disappoint the fans. We want to finish it properly and announce [the release date] once it is in a state where it can be firmly confirmed."

"Game development doesn't proceed at a constant pace, so it's difficult to express," added Korekado. "We can see the goal, and we're just adding the parts that are still missing."

What's a bit odd about Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater still not having a release date is that Konami has had the game available for pre-order for multiple months. In fact, there's even a special Collector's Edition of the title that has been put up for grabs at various retailers. Typically, moves like this aren't made until an official release date (or at the very least a window) has been provided. For Konami, though, it's clear that the publisher is doing things a bit differently this time around.

Whenever Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater does end up arriving, it's known that the remake is in the works for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Hopefully, more details on its launch will be shared before 2024 comes to a close.

[H/T PSLS]