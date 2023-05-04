Metal Gear Solid 3 Remake Possibly Teased by Hogwarts Legacy Composer

Rumors are once again swirling over the idea of a Metal Gear Solid 3 remake, this time the rumors were ignited by a post from the composer of Hogwarts Legacy. The Metal Gear Solid series is one of the greatest franchises in gaming and is Hideo Kojima's crowning achievement, arguably. It helped usher in the stealth-action genre and created some of the most memorable stories ever told in gaming. While Kojima noted Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain was intended to be the last game in the series even before he was ousted from Konami, it seems likely that the franchise would've continued had the publisher not encountered a ton of drama, especially since they made an attempt with the ill-fated Metal Gear Survive.

It seems like Konami may be making the attempt to bring the series back now, especially as it is also resurrecting Silent Hill for a huge multi-media comeback. Rumors have been swirling for a while now about a remake of a game in the Metal Gear Solid franchise, though we have yet to get any real confirmation. However, fans are once again getting hyped up by the idea after Hogwarts Legacy composer J. Scott Rakozy posted a video on his Instagram story with the caption "If you know... you know" and a video of something that sounded like a new rendition of the Metal Gear Solid theme. If that wasn't enough, eagle eyed fans also pointed out that you can catch a micro glimpse at a screen above his monitor that appears to show a camera going through a jungle. Now, people think this could mean this is actually video that corresponds with the music and this is more proof of a possible Metal Gear Solid 3 remake.

Perhaps this is for a trailer that will be revealed at Summer Game Fest next month. The hype has been building for a while and it seems like it's about time we see it, if it is real. It also seems like a lot of work for Rakozy to do just for fun, but it's certainly not out of the question.

Do you this is a Metal Gear Solid remake?