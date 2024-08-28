Metal Gear Solid 4 Remaster Teased by Konami

Konami has teased that it is indeed working on a new version of Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots. This past year, Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 was released and prominently contained the first three entries in the MGS series. Naturally, the title of this collection made it seem apparent that a “Volume 2” was in the works and would likely end up containing Metal Gear Solid 4, among other entries. While Konami has yet to confirm this as definitive just yet, the publisher is starting to drop hints about what’s coming in the future.

Speaking to IGN, Konami producer Noriaki Okamura responded to inquiries about Metal Gear Solid 4 and its potential appearance on modern hardware. Okamura said that he couldn’t confirm anything at the moment, but heavily implied that fans can “connect the dots” when it comes to what would appear in a potential Master Collection Vol. 2. For now, Okamura had to encourage fans to “stay tuned” for a future announcement that will almost certainly be coming about in the future.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We definitely are aware of this situation with Metal Gear Solid 4. Unfortunately we can’t really say too much at the moment with Vol. 1 containing MGS 1-3 dot dot dot… you can probably connect the dots!” said Okamura. “Right now we still are internally concerned about what we should be doing for the future of the series. So sorry, we can’t really reveal anything at the moment. But stay tuned!”

Metal Gear Solid 4 coming to modern platforms would be a far bigger deal than one might initially think. Compared to other entries in the Metal Gear saga, MGS4 has only ever been available on the PlayStation 3. Given the unique architecture of the PS3, this has led to games from that era essentially never being backward compatible with PS4 or PS5 and has kept them stranded on the hardware. If Metal Gear Solid 4 does get a remaster soon, it would at long last make the entire Metal Gear saga available on current platforms and would bring about an end to a decade’s worth of request from fans.