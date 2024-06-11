Metal Gear Solid Delta Release Date Seemingly Leaked

During Sunday's Xbox Games Showcase, Konami offered a closer look at Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, a highly-anticipated remake of 2004's Metal Gear Solid 3. Unfortunately, the showcase did not offer any kind of release date, leaving fans wondering when the game might actually arrive. In a now-deleted Tweet, GameStop has seemingly revealed a release date for the remake, and it's a lot closer than one might expect; according to the retailer, the game will be arriving on November 17th. Since Konami has yet to make an announcement, readers should take this with a grain of salt.

An image of the deleted Tweet can be found below.

(Photo: Twitter, X)

Why That Release Date Might Not be Accurate

Usually, when a release date leaks from an official source like GameStop, it's a pretty good indication that it's authentic. However, there are a couple of reasons that should give people pause about this date. First of all, November 17th is a Sunday, which would be a pretty unusual day of the week for it to launch. More often, we see major games released on days like Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday. Sunday isn't completely unheard of; Nintendo used to release a lot of games on Sundays before switching to Fridays and (more recently) Thursdays.

If that's not unusual enough, there's also the fact that Metal Gear Solid Delta would be launching just over a month after Silent Hill 2. Would Konami release the two biggest games it currently has in development within six weeks of one another? It's hard to say, honestly. On one hand, the audience for these two games could be pretty different, but on the other hand, it would make sense if Konami spaced them out a bit.

Remaking a Classic

For now, Metal Gear Solid fans are just going to have to wait for word from Konami. From everything shown at Sunday's Xbox event, it looks like the game is coming along pretty nicely. Some fans are worried about the game being developed without the involvement of Hideo Kojima, but that might not make much of a difference considering that this is a remake of an already beloved game, as opposed to a whole new entry. Everything Konami has shown so far looks very promising. Hopefully that continues up until the game's launch, whenever that might happen!

Are you looking forward to Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater? Do you think the game is coming in November? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!