Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater Gets Most Extensive Trailer Yet

The latest trailer for Konami's remake of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater has given fans their most extensive look at the game so far. A little more than a year ago, Konami first announced that it was remaking its third mainline Metal Gear game in what was being called Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater. Since that time, a couple of smaller looks at the remake have come about and have shown off more of how Konami is giving the title a facelift. Now, we

In total, this latest trailer for Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater clocks in at a little more than two minutes. This time around, the video highlights many of the remade cinematics from MGS3, specifically those from the early hours of the game. Characters outside of Snake are also shown for the first time and have received some slight alterations to their models. Beyond this, new gameplay footage from Metal Gear Solid Delta is also highlighted and seems to confirm that this remake will borrow many of the mechanics seen in Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain. Generally speaking, MGS Delta seems to be staying very true to the original game while also bringing the visuals and gameplay systems into modern times.

You can watch the new trailer for Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater right here:

If there is one disappointing aspect of this trailer for Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, it's that it doesn't feature even a broad launch window for the game. Currently, Konami has given no indication of when its Snake Eater remake will be dropping, although recent rumors have suggested that it won't be until 2025. Either way, it is known that the game is only in the works for current-gen platforms which includes PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

What do you think about Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater based on what we've seen so far? And will you be picking up this remake for yourself whenever it does release? Let me know over on social media at @MooreMan12.