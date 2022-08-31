New Metal Gear Solid Remasters Rumored to Be Releasing

A new rumor has come about today suggesting that newly remastered versions of the original Metal Gear Solid trilogy are in the works at Konami. Specifically, this would mean that Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty, and Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater would all be coming to modern platforms in some capacity in the future. And while it remains to be seen if this will be true, the idea alone is one that surely excites many fans.

In referencing a recent report from VGC, a gaming insider by the name of Dusk Golem claimed that they have heard that Konami is now working on new versions of Metal Gear Solid 1, 2, and 3. Previously, it was also reported that Metal Gear Solid 3, in particular, would be getting a new remake or remaster at some point in the future. Now, Dusk Golem also states that Metal Gear Solid and Metal Gear Solid 2 will be receiving remasters as well and says that Konami will look to sell all three games individually or as a bundle. Additionally, the original Metal Gear and Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake will also come packaged in with the collected version of the trilogy.

(2/2) heard about it), I've had it from an 100% source and not. The plan is to release the three remasters seperately, but also together as a collection (where also get the MSX versions of Metal Gear 1+2 if buy together). Just chiming in there, that is something coming. — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) August 31, 2022

Assuming that this rumor proves to be accurate, it's a bit odd that Konami wouldn't also look to remaster Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots as well. Compared to the other entries in the series, Metal Gear Solid 4 has never been re-released on newer platforms and is still only tethered to the PlayStation 3. While the game was previously available to play via PlayStation Now, it departed from Sony's former subscription platform a few months back, meaning that the only way it is now accessible in a non-emulated manner is via a PS3 console.

Since this is just a rumor, it's important to take what has been outlined here with a grain of salt for the time being. Given how successful the Metal Gear Solid series has been for Konami over the years, though, it seems like only a matter of time until the franchise returns in some capacity. Releasing new remasters of the three most popular games in the series seems incredibly feasible, which suggests that this rumor isn't all that far-fetched.

