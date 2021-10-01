Metal Gear Solid 3 Remake Reportedly in Development

A full-blown remake of Konami’s Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater is said to now be in development. While many fans have been under the impression in recent years that Konami would look to soon remake the original installment in the long-running stealth-action franchise, the publisher is said to have instead partnered with an outside studio to recreate the first mainline entry which featured the protagonist of Big Boss.

This news of this Metal Gear Solid 3 remake being in the works specifically comes by way of VGC. According to multiple sources that recently spoke with the publication, following an internal restructure at Konami this year, the company began looking for ways to bring back some of its biggest franchises. Even though the series has largely been dormant in recent years, the Metal Gear Solid franchise is one of the biggest properties that Konami owns, so the publisher began taking steps to bring it back in a major way within the coming years. As such, Konami reportedly made a deal with an outside developer to recreate this beloved third entry in the saga.

When it comes to the studio that is supposedly working on this remake of Metal Gear Solid 3, Konami is said to have tapped Virtuous to work on the project. Virtuous has largely been a support studio for AAA companies in the past and has assisted on a number of massive projects over the years. Within recent history, the studio has also created Switch iterations of titles such as The Outer World, Dark Souls Remastered, and many more.

Outside of simply working on a remake of Metal Gear Solid 3, Konami is also said to be looking to bring back numerous other titles in the series to modern hardware. The report goes on to state that in the lead up to releasing the Metal Gear Solid 3 remake, Konami will also be letting loose a number of Metal Gear Solid remasters that will come to current-generation platforms. It’s still unknown when these releases might actually come about, but if nothing else, it definitely seems like Metal Gear Solid is going to make a big return to the spotlight in the coming years.

