Metal Gear Survive Beta Starts Next Month, Single-Player Preview Released

A new beta for Metal Gear Survive has been announced that’ll let players try out the unorthodox Metal Gear game, and the trailer that shows off some of the single-player content actually doesn’t look too shabby.

Metal Gear Survive won’t have Hideo Kojima heading up the project, and that coupled with the diversion from the series’ typical format has left players skeptical. Survive pits players against enemies that are called zombie-like enemies known as Wanderers, and scavenging for supplies while fortifying your defenses is essential to survival.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The beta mode will allow players to test out the co-op mode while they build defenses and fight against the Wanderers and other enemies, but specifics on the everything included in the beta weren’t provided. It’ll run from Jan. 18-21, but it’s only coming to the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One despite being confirmed for both consoles and a PC version.

A new commentary video from Konami does give some insight into what all the single-player mode will involve with some of the features shown also appearing in the co-op mode as well. The game starts immediately after the events of Metal Gear Solid V with the game’s main character being transported to an alternate world filled with the dangerous Wanderers, wildlife, and other survivors. If you’re one of the many skeptics the game has amassed, the video featuring the game’s producer, Yuji Korekado, is worth checking out and just might sway your opinion on the game.

Your Base Camp will be your primary location to operate out of as the name would suggest, but you’ll have to travel far outside of its safety in order to complete your missions and gather necessary supplies. You’ll still have the option to stealthily take out your enemies or go in guns blazing, but ammo and firearms are supposedly going to be quite scarce, so melee weapons and tactical gameplay are both mechanics to look into.

Metal Gear Survive’s beta testing begins on Jan. 18, but it won’t be long before the game is officially launched on Feb. 20 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.