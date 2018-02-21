Metal Gear Survive Forbids Dating, Konami Says They’re Not a Dating Service

Metal Gear Survive is out now and in addition to an admittedly epic launch trailer, some pretty hilarious rules have also been revealed.

Apparently love cannot bloom on the battlefield, despite that very question having been posed to Snake in the past. Tucked away in the user agreement that all players pretend to read in order to continue on to the main game is a hilarious byline that is decidedly against a little love and war. The strictly forbidden byline states that players can’t “seek a relationship with another person or [do] an act that Konami determines is made for the purpose of causing a relationship.”

Since the game is online, it’s a little understandable but come on, this isn’t Tinder. There are plenty of enemies abound and social networks to explore, this can’t possibly be the romantic breeding ground they think it is. Still, stranger things have happened I guess.

If you don’t believe us, you can take a gander at the user agreement below:

You cannot start a relationship or campaign in Metal Gear Survive, according to the EULA. pic.twitter.com/jL1OKs5hta — Matt Paprocki (@Matt_Paprocki) February 20, 2018

Oh, well. Maybe this will breed a hilarious new “missed connections” segment about what could have been in the world of Metal Gear Survive.

Metal Gear Survive is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. For more about the game (aside from it not being a dating app):

METAL GEAR SURVIVE builds upon METAL GEAR SOLID V’S enduring stealth action gameplay while introducing the new elements of exploration and survival to create a bold new experience.

METAL GEAR SURVIVE is a spin off from the main METAL GEAR SOLID V story that takes place in a strange alternative universe.

Create your own character and learn to survive. Scavenge resources, craft weapons, build a base camp and explore the unknown while developing the survival skills necessary in this hostile environment.



In CO-OP mode, assemble a team of four players to infiltrate and defend areas from hordes of creatures. Place fortifications and defensive weapons strategically to give you an advantage against ever intensifying enemies. Team work and resourcefulness are key in these fast paced co-op missions.