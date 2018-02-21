Metal Gear Survive Wants You To Pay Up If You Want Additional Saves In the Game

The thing about video games is that multiple people can enjoy them – even on the same system. That’s because they usually provide an option for multiple saves right off the bat, so you can start a game with one character, while someone else can jump in without messing with your game save.

But…this isn’t entirely the case with Metal Gear Survive. Konami‘s multiplayer-oriented survival game has limitation when it comes to creating multiple characters within the game. To put it bluntly, you can’t unlock a secondary save – at least, not without paying up.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Game Rant recently reported that the game, which was already stacking up on the Microtransactions as it is, actually requires you to pay about 1,000 SV coins in order to unlock a secondary save within the game. Now, to those that already purchased said coins, this should be a piece of cake. But to others, you’re going to need to fork over extra cash to get those additional saves.

Yep, you read that correctly. To unlock additional saves within the game, you need to pay $10 (the equivalent of 1,000 SV coins). On top of the $40 that you already paid for the game.

“To make a new character (and effectively a new game save) in Metal Gear Survive, players either have to delete their existing avatar or pay 1,000 SV coins,” the author notes. “SV coins are the in-game currency that players can purchase with real world money in Metal Gear Survive, and to get 1,000 of them, players will have to shell out a minimum of $10.”

This isn’t the first time that a game has offered up the option to buy saves or secondary slots, but with Metal Gear Survive, it just comes across as cheesy. Not to mention the fact that players have been vocal about the game not fitting in with the rest of the series to begin with – and have also made note of its ridiculous Microtransactions.

Things got even weirder the other day when Konami noted that the game wasn’t really considered a dating service, with some weird rules in its EULA as a result. Not that we really considered it as an alternative to, for instance, Tinder, but it just keeps adding on to the bizarre rules surrounding the game.

Whatever the case, if you want to get the ultimate experience from Metal Gear Survive, you’ll need to pay an arm and a leg. Otherwise, there are those older Kojima games that won’t nickel and dime you.

Metal Gear Survive is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.