Metaphor: ReFantazio Release Date Announced in New Showcase

The new Atlus RPG Metaphor: ReFantazio finally has a release date. This past week, Atlus announced that it would soon be holding an "Atlus Exclusive" showcase to highlight Metaphor: ReFantazio in great depth for the first time since its re-reveal this past summer. Now, that broadcast has finally come to pass and has resulted in the specifics related to Metphor's launch finally being detailed to the public.

Shown at the end of the latest trailer for Metaphor: ReFantazio, the game was revealed to come to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PC later this year on October 11, 2024. This will serve as the fourth game that Atlus has released in 2024 alone following the likes of Persona 3 Reload, Unicorn Overlord, and the forthcoming Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance. Of these games, Metaphor will have the most in common with Persona and Shin Megami Tensei, as it's an RPG in the same vein as these other franchises.

Outside of revealing this launch date, Atlus showed off a ton of new gameplay footage for Metaphor: ReFantazio during this live stream. Specifically, the studio highlighted the game's vast world, many dungeons, and the ins and outs of some of its gameplay systems. Speaking of gameplay, the biggest difference between Metaphor: ReFantazio and other Atlus role-playing games is that it will feature real-time combat in addition to the turn-based style that has become synonymous with the company.

As for its story, Atlus also happened to give a broad overview of the narrative thrust for Metaphor: ReFantazio. The game begins with the king of the land of Euchronia being assassinated, which sets into motion a battle for the throne. The main protagonist then becomes involved in this conflict which sets the adventure of Metaphor into motion. Atlus also mentions that forging bonds and relationships with other characters is a pillar of the story, which is quite similar to how the Persona series operates. Further details on the story weren't provided, but Atlus says it hopes that all RPG and fantasy fans will enjoy the arc that has been put together.

