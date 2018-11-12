‘Metro Exodus’ Gets Limited Spartan Collector’s Edition, Including Artyom Statue

One of the nice things we got to see with yesterday’s X018 presentation from Microsoft was the debut of a new special collector’s edition for Metro Exodus, the forthcoming first-person shooter from Deep Silver.

The company announced the collector’s package on its website shortly after its debut ad, which features a number of collectibles that no devoted Metro fan should be without.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The collector’s edition features a premium quality Artyom statue, as pictured below; along with an authentic Spartan ORder dog tag, a set of collectible postcards marked “Artyom’s Memories”; and Spartan Order patches.

That said, there is a catch — a copy of the game is not included. We’re starting to see this trend more with certain collector’s editions, so it’s best if you keep that in mind with this package.

The set is pretty pricey at around $150 plus $45 shipping, and without the game, that might be a little hard to swallow. But Deep Silver is counting on it being a hit with the collectors, since only a select few will be made and sold.

So if you love the Metro series or just want a neat collectible for your collection, welp, here you go.

Even if you don’t get this package, however, you shouldn’t miss Exodus. It promises to be the most in-depth Metro yet, with a huge world to explore and dangers to come across. Check out its special features below:

Embark on an incredible journey – board the Aurora, a heavily modified steam locomotive, and join a handful of survivors as they search for a new life in the East.

– board the Aurora, a heavily modified steam locomotive, and join a handful of survivors as they search for a new life in the East. Experience Sandbox Survival – a gripping story links together classic Metro gameplay with new huge, non-linear levels.

– a gripping story links together classic Metro gameplay with new huge, non-linear levels. A beautiful, hostile world – discover the post-apocalyptic Russian wilderness, brought to life with stunning day / night cycles and dynamic weather.

– discover the post-apocalyptic Russian wilderness, brought to life with stunning day / night cycles and dynamic weather. Deadly combat and stealth – scavenge and craft in the field to customize your arsenal of hand-made weaponry, and engage human and mutant foes in thrilling tactical combat.

– scavenge and craft in the field to customize your arsenal of hand-made weaponry, and engage human and mutant foes in thrilling tactical combat. Your choices determine your comrades’ fate – not all your companions will survive the journey; your decisions have consequence in a gripping storyline that offers massive re-playability.

The ultimate in atmosphere and immersion – a flickering candle in the darkness; a ragged gasp as your gasmask frosts over; the howl of a mutant on the night wind – Metro will immerse and terrify you like no other game.

Metro Exodus ships on February 22, 2019 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.