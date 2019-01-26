‘Metro Exodus’ PC Requirements Revealed, You Might Need to Upgrade

For those excited to take on the thrilling choice-driven narrative of Metro Exodus on PC, there’s a few things you need to know about system requirements because a lower-grade computer isn’t going to cut it for this expansive world. In fact, you might need to budget for an upgrade.
The Metro franchise is known for its incredibly fluid graphics, so the high standards shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise. Still, for those interested, here are the recommended specs you need to consider:
Minimum
- OS: Windows 7 | 8 | 10
- CPU: Intel Core i5-4440 or equivalent
- RAM: 8GB
- GPU: GeForce GTX 670 | GeForce GTX 1050 | AMD Radeon HD 7870
- VRAM: 2 GB
- Direct X: 11 |12
Recommended
- OS: Windows 10
- CPU: Intel Core i7-4770K or equivalent
- RAM: 8GB
- GPU: GeForce GTX 1070 | GeForce RTX 2060 | AMD RX Vega 56
- VRAM : 8 GB
- Direct X : 12
High
- OS: Windows 10
- CPU: Intel Core i7-8700K or equivalent
- RAM: 16GB
- GPU: GeForce GTX 1080 Ti | GeForce RTX 2070 | AMD RX Vega 64
- VRAM: 8 GB
- Direct X: 12
Extreme
- OS: Windows 10
- CPU: Intel Core i9-9900K or equivalent
- RAM: 16GB
- GPU: GeForce RTX 2080 Ti
- VRAM: 11 GB
- Direct X: 12
Metro Exodus releases February 15th for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For more about the game itself:
“Metro Exodus is an epic, story-driven first person shooter from 4A Games that blends deadly combat and stealth with exploration and survival horror in one of the most immersive game worlds ever created. Explore the Russian wilderness across vast, non-linear levels and follow a thrilling story-line that spans an entire year through spring, summer and autumn to the depths of nuclear winter.
“Inspired by the novels of Dmitry Glukhovsky, Metro Exodus continues Artyom’s story in the greatest Metro adventure yet.”