‘Metro Exodus’ PC Requirements Revealed, You Might Need to Upgrade

For those excited to take on the thrilling choice-driven narrative of Metro Exodus on PC, there’s a few things you need to know about system requirements because a lower-grade computer isn’t going to cut it for this expansive world. In fact, you might need to budget for an upgrade.

The Metro franchise is known for its incredibly fluid graphics, so the high standards shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise. Still, for those interested, here are the recommended specs you need to consider:

Minimum

OS: Windows 7 | 8 | 10

CPU: Intel Core i5-4440 or equivalent

RAM: 8GB

GPU: GeForce GTX 670 | GeForce GTX 1050 | AMD Radeon HD 7870

VRAM: 2 GB

Direct X: 11 |12

Recommended

OS: Windows 10

CPU: Intel Core i7-4770K or equivalent

RAM: 8GB

GPU: GeForce GTX 1070 | GeForce RTX 2060 | AMD RX Vega 56

VRAM : 8 GB

Direct X : 12

High

OS: Windows 10

CPU: Intel Core i7-8700K or equivalent

RAM: 16GB

GPU: GeForce GTX 1080 Ti | GeForce RTX 2070 | AMD RX Vega 64

VRAM: 8 GB

Direct X: 12

Extreme

OS: Windows 10

CPU: Intel Core i9-9900K or equivalent

RAM: 16GB

GPU: GeForce RTX 2080 Ti

VRAM: 11 GB

Direct X: 12

Are you excited to get your hands on Metro Exodus? Which platform are you considering playing on? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!

Metro Exodus releases February 15th for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For more about the game itself:

“Metro Exodus is an epic, story-driven first person shooter from 4A Games that blends deadly combat and stealth with exploration and survival horror in one of the most immersive game worlds ever created. Explore the Russian wilderness across vast, non-linear levels and follow a thrilling story-line that spans an entire year through spring, summer and autumn to the depths of nuclear winter.

“Inspired by the novels of Dmitry Glukhovsky, Metro Exodus continues Artyom’s story in the greatest Metro adventure yet.”