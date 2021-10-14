Some Metroid Dread Developers Weren’t Included in the Game’s Credits

Less than a week after its release, Metroid Dread has become one of the most talked about games on Nintendo Switch, and many are considering it a serious contender for game of the year. Developer MercurySteam is likely feeling a bit of pride over the game’s scores and sales, but not everyone that worked on the game is happy at the moment. According to reporting from Vandal (translated by ResetEra poster Neat), many developers that worked on the game weren’t included in the credits, including 3D artist Roberto Mejias. On his LinkedIn page, Mejias looked to find out why he was left out, despite seeing work he created in Metroid Dread.

“While playing the game, I’ve recognized quite a few assets and environments I worked on… so my work is there,” Mejiaswrote on LinkedIn. “Then, I would like to ask MercurySteam: Why do I not appear on the game’s credits? Is it some kind of mistake?”

Mejias is not the only staffer that has brought up this issue. Another team member, who spent 11 months working on the game, told Vandal that MercurySteam’s policy is to include staffers in the credits only if they were part of the process for 25% of development time. Since Metroid Dread was in development for four years, this person was also left out of the credits.

Since the news came to light, many have pointed out that this practice is unfortunately common in the video game industry. Developers are free to include or remove any staffers they choose in the game’s credits, and many have similar policies in place. Of course, that doesn’t make this right, and staffers have every reason to want to be included in a game’s credits. For many, the credits are a badge of honor, and a way of pointing out their role. It’s especially important when it comes to a game that is getting as much praise as Metroid Dread is.

Some ResetEra posters have called on Nintendo to step in and add credit for those that have been left out through a patch, but it’s unclear if MercurySteam kept track of this sort of thing, or if Nintendo would be in a position to make that request. At the very least, we can hope that the issue coming to light will encourage developers to change these policies moving forward.

