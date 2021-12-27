Gaming

Metroid Dread Trends as Newcomers Discover the Game After Christmas

metroid-santa-samus.jpg

There’s nothing like getting a great game as a gift. For many gamers, the holiday season is frequently associated with discovering a new favorite. It seems that many Nintendo Switch owners found a copy of Metroid Dread under the tree on Christmas morning this year, and many are sharing their experiences with Samus Aran’s latest adventure. Some have played multiple games in the Metroid series, but many others are playing it for the very first time! The increase in new Metroid Dread owners has led to the game trending on Twitter, as many took to social media to share their happiness with Switch adventure.

Did you get a copy of Metroid Dread for Christmas? Have you been enjoying the game so far? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Keep reading to find out what fans are saying about Metroid Dread!

It was definitely a highlight of the year!

Seems like they all made Santa’s nice list.

That’s a good Secret Santa gift!

It definitely ranks with the system’s best.

There’s no bad time to discover a good game.

It’s great to see newcomers discover the series.

There’s a lot to love.

https://twitter.com/fingewguns/status/1475227770032697354

We definitely tried to tell you.

