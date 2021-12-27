Metroid Dread Trends as Newcomers Discover the Game After Christmas

There’s nothing like getting a great game as a gift. For many gamers, the holiday season is frequently associated with discovering a new favorite. It seems that many Nintendo Switch owners found a copy of Metroid Dread under the tree on Christmas morning this year, and many are sharing their experiences with Samus Aran’s latest adventure. Some have played multiple games in the Metroid series, but many others are playing it for the very first time! The increase in new Metroid Dread owners has led to the game trending on Twitter, as many took to social media to share their happiness with Switch adventure.

I got Metroid Dread for Christmas and I love it so far. I think it may be one of my favorite games I have played this year. — Boowser jr number 1 (@BowserJrNumber1) December 27, 2021

Three of my friends got Metroid Dread for Christmas. It’s so cool to see! — Lanman (@Lanman106) December 26, 2021

Secret santa got me metroid dread so I guess that's how I'm spending my time once I'm home — Glyn (@SmurfWorks) December 27, 2021

I think Metroid Dread might be the best switch exclusive since Mario Odyssey — niels updates (@greenjokercat) December 26, 2021

I’m behind the curve on this, but I got Metroid Dread for Christmas, and MAH GAHWD this game is fantastic! pic.twitter.com/6AuT8KPpvU — Chris Hewitt (@Hewittfilms) December 26, 2021

Metroid Dread is the opposite of dreadful. Well, it can be quite tense. Jokes aside, this game is great, A+. My first Metroid and definitely not the last pic.twitter.com/QlO4lfAxYT — Lyrian 🇵🇸 (@LyrianZ) December 26, 2021

