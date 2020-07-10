Metroid Fans Are Disappointed WayForward Isn't Developing a New Entry on Nintendo Switch

Metroid fans got their hopes up a bit earlier today when Nintendo announced that they would be revealing a new game from WayForward during tomorrow's Treehouse Live presentation. After speculation started to run rampant, Nintendo released a follow-up statement clarifying that the new game would actually be related to a third-party franchise, rather than a Nintendo IP. With news surrounding Metroid Prime 4 nonexistent at the moment, fans are feeling a bit deflated. After all, a 2D Metroid from the makers of The Mummy Demastered and Shantae and the Seven Sirens seemed like a perfect match. For now, fans will just have to dream, but it should be noted that Nintendo has clearly seen that the interest is there. Perhaps this could lead to a closer relationship between the two companies!

Would you like to see WayForward develop a 2D Metroid? What do you think the two companies will reveal tomorrow? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

