Metroid Fans Are Disappointed WayForward Isn't Developing a New Entry on Nintendo Switch
Metroid fans got their hopes up a bit earlier today when Nintendo announced that they would be revealing a new game from WayForward during tomorrow's Treehouse Live presentation. After speculation started to run rampant, Nintendo released a follow-up statement clarifying that the new game would actually be related to a third-party franchise, rather than a Nintendo IP. With news surrounding Metroid Prime 4 nonexistent at the moment, fans are feeling a bit deflated. After all, a 2D Metroid from the makers of The Mummy Demastered and Shantae and the Seven Sirens seemed like a perfect match. For now, fans will just have to dream, but it should be noted that Nintendo has clearly seen that the interest is there. Perhaps this could lead to a closer relationship between the two companies!
Would you like to see WayForward develop a 2D Metroid? What do you think the two companies will reveal tomorrow? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!
Keep reading to find out what fans are saying about Metroid and WayForward!
For a brief moment, there was hope...
It’s Metroid, right? The guys who were making Backtrackers before it was cool, should definitely take the Metroid name and give it their own twist. https://t.co/sBF581XYx1— Kyle Silva (@TheKyleSilva) July 9, 2020
...and then it was dashed.
What a let down. No Metroid for us. 😢— ChozoLorePrime 🏳️🌈 (@ChozoLorePrime) July 9, 2020
It was a beautiful dream.
Nintendo came out and said "nah it's not Wario Land, Mario & Luigi or Metroid " that one hurts a little.— Mel 🌞 (@JemaleBozeman) July 9, 2020
The disappointment is real.
DAMMIT NO METROID!!! I’m logging off for tonight, don’t hmu. https://t.co/09JWB06l62— David @ waiting for silksong (@OR1GINS_) July 9, 2020
Metroid fans are all feeling this.
No Metroid. https://t.co/ZEbSGoNGQE pic.twitter.com/KtmkkNHIi9— Chris (@ScreenDude6K) July 9, 2020
On the plus side, Nintendo knows fans would like to see a Metroid game by WayForward!
No new Metroid game? I'm gonna cry 😢 https://t.co/RpyATLLeDu— Behold (@MetaKn1ghtUltra) July 9, 2020
Even if it's not Metroid, the developer has created some great games in the past.
Y'all throwing a tantrum over it not being a Nintendo property need to get over it, WayForward makes great games and being upset it's not Wario or Metroid or whatever doesn't mean it's not gonna be hype.— max (@maxbyer1) July 9, 2020
You can't kill the dream.
if you think about it
metroid IS third party
to wayforward :)— 🇵🇷Geo #BlackLivesMatter (@BombosMedallion) July 9, 2020
