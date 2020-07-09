Nintendo Revealing New Switch Game From WayForward During Treehouse Live

Nintendo has announced a Treehouse Live presentation set for tomorrow focused on Paper Mario: The Origami King. While the game is already highly-anticipated among Paper Mario fans, the most interesting element of the broadcast might be the debut of an all-new game from WayForward. WayForward is best-known for its work on the Shantae franchise. At this time, there are no details regarding exactly what can be expected, but Nintendo is calling it "a title in a franchise new to WayForward." That's a very cryptic phrasing, and it seems highly likely that Nintendo Switch fans will be working overtime to crack the code until the game is revealed during the broadcast!

The Treehouse Live presentation should give fans an in-depth look at Paper Mario: The Origami King a week before its release. Fans of the spin-off franchise have been quite interested to learn more about the game since its surprise announcement back in May. Recent entries in the Paper Mario series have been slightly divisive, and many fans have been unhappy with the battle systems in entries like Paper Mario: Color Splash. It remains to be seen whether or not The Origami King will be able to deliver a system that satisfies longtime fans.

Regardless of what gets shown tomorrow, it will be interesting to see a new Treehouse presentation! News from Nintendo has been quite minimal since the coronavirus pandemic hit, and fans have been clamoring for a Nintendo Direct presentation to fill the void. Unfortunately, social distancing seems to have made it difficult for the company to produce the videos, so fans have been left to ponder what Nintendo might have up its sleeves next. While the upcoming Treehouse isn't a Nintendo Direct, it should help fill the void, for now.

Check out gameplay of the upcoming game #PaperMario: The Origami King tomorrow 7/10 at 10am PT on #NintendoTreehouseLive | July 2020. Plus, we'll feature a first reveal and gameplay for a title in a franchise new to developer WayForward!https://t.co/pWziqZZPd3 pic.twitter.com/ZeubOStUtD — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) July 9, 2020

Fortunately, fans won't have to speculate about WayForward's next game much longer. The Nintendo Treehouse is set to kick-off July 10th at 10 a.m. PT.

