Metroid Prime 4 Finally Re-Revealed With First Gameplay Trailer

It has been over seven years since its first announcement, but Nintendo has today finally revealed Metroid Prime 4 in full. Back at E3 in 2017, Metroid Prime 4 was initially unveiled with nothing more than a logo. Less than two years later in January 2019, though, Nintendo informed fans that it had opted to scrap the project in its current state and was starting over from the beginning. While fans have since had to wait patiently to learn more about the status of the next Metroid Prime entry, that patience has today paid off.

Shown to close today's Nintendo Direct, the first full trailer for Metroid Prime 4 was revealed. As expected, the visuals and gameplay of the game seem to have taken a massive leap forward since 2007's Metroid Prime 3: Corruption. Generally speaking, though, Nintendo is still keeping details on the title close to the chest. Other than revealing its new official title, Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, and a 2025 launch window, little else is known about the project.

You can watch the new trailer for Metroid Prime 4 for yourself right here:

"The galaxy's greatest bounty hunter Samus Aran will embark on a new mission," says Nintendo's official synopsis of the game. "Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, a new entry in the Metroid Prime series, is coming to Nintendo Switch in 2025."

Given that Metroid Prime 4 isn't slated to release until 2025, questions will almost certainly arise about the game's potential to appear on the "Switch 2" console. Currently, Nintendo has only broadly confirmed that it's working on a successor to the Nintendo Switch but hasn't said anything about when it will arrive. Still, it's widely reported (and assumed) that the hardware will launch at some point this coming year. Whether or not Metroid Prime 4 ends up being a cross-gen title for both Switch and Switch 2 isn't yet known, but this question will surely continue to persist in the months ahead.

