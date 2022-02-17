Metroid Prime 4: Retro Studios Teases New Update

News on Metroid Prime 4 has been just about impossible for Nintendo Switch fans to come by, but it seems that could be changing soon. Developer Retro Studios has updated the banner on its Twitter account to a new piece of art featuring protagonist Samus Aran. The developer scarcely updates its Twitter account; the most recent Tweet is from January 27th when Retro shared a pair of job openings, and before that, the developer hadn’t Tweeted since December 2020. The new image could be a hint that an announcement is finally coming after all this time!

The image from the company’s Twitter account can be found below.

Retro Studios is the team responsible for development on the first three Metroid Prime games. Metroid Prime 4 was first announced by Nintendo at E3 2017, but Retro Studios was not initially going to be involved. In January 2019, Nintendo announced that development on the game was starting over from scratch, with Retro now at the helm. In the three years since, there has been little to no information from Nintendo. The company briefly mentioned the game at E3 2021 during the announcement of Metroid Dread, but there has been no gameplay footage shown yet, no screenshots, and no talk of a release window.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the original Metroid Prime, which debuted on the Nintendo GameCube on November 18th, 2002. Given the fact that Nintendo has already revealed a number of major games releasing this year, it seems unlikely that Metroid Prime 4 will appear in time for that anniversary. However, there have been a number of rumors regarding an HD remaster of the first game, and it seems possible that could appear on Switch in the second half of the year. Perhaps the announcement will accompany some concrete info on Metroid Prime 4, but there’s just no way of knowing for sure. For now, fans will just have to be happy with this newly revealed piece of concept art!

