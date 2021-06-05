Metroid Surprise Leaks Ahead of E3 2021

✖

A Metroid-sized surprise Nintendo was possibly saving for E3 2021 has possibly leaked ahead of the event and Nintendo's special Nintendo Direct for it. According to Nintendo itself, its E3 2021 Direct will be primarily be focused on games releasing this year, which probably rules out a cameo from Metroid Prime 4, unless it's one of the exceptions to this rule. That said, while Metroid Prime 4 may not be present at E3 2021, Metroid as a series could have a big role in the show.

The leaks come first from Nintendo insider and leaker, Emily Rogers, who claims she is "confident" a new Metroid game is releasing this year. If this is the case, it's going to have to be revealed very soon. Adding to this, Jeff Grubb has confirmed that he expects Metroid to be at E3 2021.

Unfortunately, this is where the leaks end, with zero specifics. That said, if a new Metroid is releasing this year, and it hasn't been revealed yet, it's probably something on a smaller scale.

As you would expect, Nintendo has not commented on any of this, and we don't expect this to change for a plethora of reasons, including the fact that E3 2021 is right around the corner and there's no reason for Nintendo to ruin its surprises by commenting on rumors. That said, if it does provide any type of comment or statement, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

