Nintendo Surprises Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fans With Response to DLC Character Request

Nintendo has surprised Super Smash Bros. Ultimate players on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch by officially responding to a DLC character request from a fan of the platform fighter that was apparently sent their way earlier this year. Rather than share their request via Reddit, Twitter, and online like everyone else, one Super Smash Bros Ultimate fan decided to pen a letter to Nintendo itself asking for Captain Toad to be added to the game as a DLC character. In addition to this, the fan bolstered the request with some drawings and descriptions for an original move set they thought up for the character. And now Nintendo has responded to the request.

As you would expect, the response doesn't disclose any information about who the final two DLC characters coming to the game are, but the letter back does note that the request has been set up to the appropriate departments.

"Thank you for writing in to us," reads the response. "I’m sorry for the late response. In your letter, you asked if we could include Captain Toad as a fighter in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. You also included some drawings and descriptions for an original move set. It's flattering that Nintendo has inspired your creativity, and we can tell that you put a lot of thought into your letter! We have some of the most devoted, enthusiastic fans of any game developer, and we appreciate the time and effort you took to share your work with us. Unfortunately, we are unable to hold onto your letter for a variety of reasons. Please find it enclosed with this response. That being said, many fans keep their ideas in a journal or book. We encourage you to do this, too. That way, you and your friends can enjoy watching the progress you make as you develop your creativity and talent. Thanks again for sending this letter, Miles. I will send up your general suggestion up to the appropriate departments to review and consider. I hope you continue to enjoy Super Smash Bros. Ultimate for many years to come."

LOOK WHAT HAPPENED! AND THIS COULD NOT COME AT A BETTER TIME ESPECIALLY AFTER GRADUATION! pic.twitter.com/ZpAwTjIrD8 — CobrangerTheOne (@MilesClouds) May 30, 2021

At this point, the final two DLC characters are already accounted for and are in development. So, if Captain Toad isn't one of these characters, he isn't coming to the game. But perhaps he could be considered for future installments. Meanwhile, some fans think this response is a nod and a wink that the character is one of the final two DLC characters, but this isn't the first time Nintendo has responded to a fan requesting a DLC character (they responded to a request for Rayman just earlier this year). In other words, it's not worth looking too deeply into this.

