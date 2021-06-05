Pokemon Sword and Shield Player's Army of Shinies Goes Viral

✖

Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield have been out on the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite for a while now, which means many of those still playing it -- at least of the more hardcore fan variety -- are chasing shinies. Whatever week it is, there's a good chance all of the top posts on the Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield Reddit page are about players catching shinies or their shiny collection. Right on cue, one of the top posts right now on the Reddit page is a post showing off the player's collection of jumbo mutant shrimp, also known as, shiny Gyarados.

As you may know, Gyarados are normally blue. Big and blue. But a shiny Gyarados is big and red, and below you're seeing what it looks like when you camp in Pokemon Sword and Shield with a part of shiny Gyarados.

Of course, obtaining a party of shiny Gyarados is no easy feat, which is part of the reason the post shot straight to the top of the game's fairly competitive Reddit page. But it's also there because it's a hilarious visual.

In Pokemon Sword and Shield, Gyarados is fairly easy to catch, and getting a shiny Gyarados is fairly easy compared to other shinies. But again, obtaining several of them isn't as easy.

Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield are available via the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and possibly soon the Nintendo Switch Pro as well.

