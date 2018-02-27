Grab Metroid: Samus Returns Special Edition At Wal-Mart For an Unbeatable Price

When Metroid: Samus Returns arrived on the Nintendo 3DS last year, it brought with it all the great old-school vibes we remember from the superior games in the series, while at the same time giving us a new handheld favorite to enjoy over the next few months.

But in case you missed out – or you’ve just been waiting for the Special Edition of the game to go on same – you’re in luck!

Walmart is currently offering the Metroid: Samus Returns Special Edition right now for $25 – a fairly good savings considering what it originally sold for when it released last year. It appears that it’s available for both shipping and pick-up, depending on what stores have it in stock.

The Special Edition of the game comes with a copy of Samus Returns, as well as a reversible insert cover and a soundtrack CD, featuring some memorable tunes from the game. While that may not be as heavily packed as other Nintendo special editions we’ve seen, it’s still impressive considering the price.

Here’s the product description, in case you missed it. Also, you can refer to our review, too:

“Brave the hostile terrain of an alien planet teeming with vicious life forms as legendary bounty hunter Samus Aran. Her mission? Terminate the Metroid menace in this masterful reimagining of her 1991 Game Boy adventure. Samus Aran’s arsenal has been enhanced with new moves and abilities that are sure to help her face the deadly surprises that await. This intense, action-packed, side-scrolling shooter is a great entry point into the Metroid franchise and perfect for returning fans as well, and it’s available only on the Nintendo 3DS family of systems.”

Is this game worth it? Matthew Hayes, who reviewed the game last year, noted, “The sense of mystery and discovery I enjoyed while playing through this game rivaled the joy and addiction I felt while playing through my very first Metroidvania. The revival of that childlike wonder is precious.”

So, yeah, getting the Special Edition is more than worth it, especially since it’s lower than its usual $40 price. And that soundtrack, tho.

