My Hero Academia Getting New Video Game Release This Year

My Hero Academia is officially getting a new video game release later in 2026. Since debuting back in 2016, My Hero Academia has been one of the most popular anime franchises in the world. Naturally, this has led to a variety of video game spin-offs coming about, particularly in the fighting genre. And while a new My Hero Academia game just launched near the start of this year, this title will now be getting another launch on a new platform in just a few short months.

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Announced today by Bandai Namco, the Japanese publisher revealed that it’s bringing My Hero Academia: All’s Justice to Nintendo Switch 2 consoles. Upon its arrival back in February, All’s Justice was only available for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Bandai Namco’s decision not to bring the game to Switch 2 was quite surprising, as its predecessors, My Hero: One’s Justice and My Hero: One’s Justice 2, both launched on the original Switch. Fortunately, the company is now rectifying this omission and will release My Hero Academia: All’s Justice to Switch 2 on September 4th.

Generally speaking, this new version of My Hero Academia: All’s Justice will be similar to the ones seen on other platforms. The 3D arena fighter will contain the same roster of characters to go along with the same game modes. However, Switch 2 users will be able to take advantage of some new upgrades that will only been seen on this platform.

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One of the biggest new additions to My Hero Academia: All’s Justice on Switch 2 is the advent of a new Minigame mode, which contains a variety of challenges that players can take on against their friends. Not only will this provide more content outside of the main experience, but the mode will also feature an unexpected crossover with Pac-Man in a manner that Bandai Namco hasn’t fully explained just yet.

Beyond this, My Hero Academia: All’s Justice will also take advantage of Switch 2’s GameShare and GameChat features. This will allow players to more easily battle against their friends and family in multiplayer modes, while also adding a new element to online play.

All in all, this release of My Hero Academia: All’s Justice is shaping up to be the best version of the game that we’ve seen so far. If you’re looking to pick it up for yourself, the game will be available in three versions, which include the Standard Edition, Deluxe Edition, and Ultimate Edition. Pre-orders for all of these editions of My Hero Academia: All’s Justice are live now ahead of the title’s launch in September.

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