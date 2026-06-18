New Persona 6 Rumor Suggests 2027 Release Is Very Likely

A new rumor tied to Persona 6 has suggested that the upcoming RPG’s launch is very likely to happen in 2027. Earlier this month, Atlus finally confirmed that it was working on the next mainline Persona game. Although the studio didn’t share many details about Persona 6, it did provide an initial teaser trailer that shed some light on the tone that the game is going for. Now, in the wake of this announcement, a new rumor seems to have provided us with more information on when Persona 6 will actually release.

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According to user Indigozeal on social media, the script of Persona 6 has been in the process of being translated since January of this year. Indigozeal claims that they have been working with Atlus on the game’s translation since this time, although the translation process as a whole could have begun even earlier.

While this news perhaps doesn’t come as a shock, it does seem to suggest that the majority of the script for Persona 6 is likely finished, or at least close to being completed. If this weren’t true, then Atlus almost certainly wouldn’t be trying to prepare other versions of the game for various regions around the globe. As a result, this tells us that Persona 6 is pretty far into its development, with its release not being too far off.

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Recent reports have suggested that Persona 6 is going to arrive in the back half of 2027, and this new rumor would very much line up with that timeline. That being said, there’s always the chance that Persona 6 could end up slipping back, especially since multiple delays ended up plaguing Persona 5 before its eventual launch in 2017. As such, until Atlus announces an official release date or window, nothing is set in stone.

Still, if Persona 6 does release in 2027, it will lead to next year being the biggest in the franchise’s history. Persona 4 Revival, the new remake of Persona 4, is already slated to release in February 2027. If Persona 6 were to follow this in the back half of 2027, it would represent the first time in which two major Persona games have arrived within the same calendar year.

For now, many of the details surrounding Persona 6 and its release remain a mystery. The only thing that Atlus has confirmed is that the game will be coming to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. Whenever we learn more about Persona 6 in an official capacity, we’ll be sure to bring that news to you here on ComicBook.

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