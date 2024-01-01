Mickey Mouse Horror Game Infestation 88 Announced

With 2024 having now begun, Mickey Mouse has now entered the public domain, at least partially. The iconic Disney character's first appearance, Steamboat Willie, has seen its copyright expire, which means that creators around the globe can now begin using Mickey with their own creations. Wasting no time whatsoever, one game developer has now capitalized on this situation by creating a horror game associated with Mickey.

Coming from developer Nightmare Forge Games, a new horror title called Infestation 88 has been revealed. The game is pitched as a co-op horror experience where players will control "an exterminator treating sinister infestations caused by twisted versions of classic characters and urban legends." One of those "twisted" characters that will be seen in the game is a deformed version of Mickey Mouse, who appears in garb that resembles his look in Steamboat Willie. Generally speaking, the game has quite a bit in common with Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, which is a horror film that launched in 2023 following Winnie the Pooh entering the public domain.

Currently, Infestation 88 doesn't have a specific launch date but it's planned to arrive at some point in 2024 exclusively on PC via Steam. When it does release, it will also be coming about in early access at first. Nightmare Forge Games says it then plans to have this early access phase run between six months and a year, at which point Infestation 88 will then see its 1.0 iteration go live. When more details on the project do come about, we'll be sure to update you here on ComicBook.com.

Until that time, you can learn more about Infestation 88 via its official description and first trailer below.

Infestation 88

"What was thought to be an outbreak of vermin in various locations morphed into something far more sinister. Infestation 88

is an episodic, 1-4 player co-op survival horror game in which you and your friends are exterminators called in to treat these mysterious infestations.