Microsoft Talks Game Gifting and Settles Fans’ Burning Questions

Xbox, after years of players asking for it, has finally pushed their new game gifting feature and it’s live now for Alpha Ring Preview members. Game Gifting will be available for all soon, but the it is only one of several features being unveiled in the latest patch notes to give Microsoft fans an even better experience. It’s not just games either; members will be able to gift DLC and subscriptions as well!

Fans of the Microsoft platform were stoked to see the feature that has been on Steam for years now finally make its way to the console side of things, but some had questions about the limitations. Luckily, Mike Ybarra has answers.

Do the games expire? Can you regift?

Though the feature is only currently available for Alpha ring members of the Preview Program, it’s still making its way to everyone’s consoles soon. It’s simply in testing phase right now to get feedback from users and make it even better. One of the prevelent questions was about if you gift a game to someone who already has it, what comes next? Luckily, the option to regift will be available, so they can simply pass the good gesture along:

Also on gifting, if the recipient already owns the game then they can re-gift it or have the purchaser get a refund. #Xbox — Mike Ybarra (@XboxQwik) October 29, 2017

Another question Ybarra took on was about game tokens … do they expire? Is there a time limit that must be adhered to?

On gifting, the tokens gifted do not expire. No worrying they will expire before the recipient redeems the token. #Xbox — Mike Ybarra (@XboxQwik) October 29, 2017

Xbox One X

With the Xbox One X rolling out in time for the holidays, it wouldn’t be a far fetch to think that the gifting feature would be ready for the masses around the same time, notably before the beginning of December. There hasn’t been any official confirmation from Team Xbox yet for an official window of the Game Gifting feature launching, but if it’s on par with previous testing schedules – it shouldn’t be too much longer.

Until then, Microsoft fans can look forward to the “most powerful console” ever to launch here soon – Be ready to “feel true power” on November 7th when the Xbox One X hits stores everywhere.