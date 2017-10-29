Microsoft Discusses the Future of Fable

Microsoft recently spoke about the future of their acclaimed Fable series and vaguely left the door open to the possibility of the games making a resurgence sometime in the future.

The Fable series is one that’s close to the hearts of Xbox players who stuck with the games, so it should be no surprise that the series is often asked about. Whether it’s a new title or a remastering, people want to know what the deal is with Fable. Prospects certainly didn’t look promising when Lionhead closed down, the studio that was responsible for heading up production of the canceled Fable Legends, but while Microsoft‘s not giving much indication on whether they have anything planned, they aren’t ruling a Fable game out, which is at least a promising sign.

Speaking to GameSpot at PAX Aus, Shannon Loftis, the head of Xbox’s first-party publishing team, spoke about the future of the series and whether or not they had any intentions to bring it back.

“Fable is very near and dear to my heart,” Loftis told GameSpot. “Actually one of the primary reasons [I moved to England] was to work with the team on Fable II. Fable Fortune is now out, the card game. We love the IP. I can’t talk right now about whether we’re doing anything with it or not, but if I ever get the chance to go back to Albion …”

The news probably isn’t what long-time Fable players would hope to hear, but it does keep the spark alive and leaves Microsoft poised to bring back the series at the right time. Loftis’ response isn’t a hard “not happening,” and she certainly seems to be partial to the series based on her comments, so should the team receive a pitch for a Fable game, it looks like it’d be in good hands.

Loftis also told GameSpot that their team receives around 400 pitches every year, so it’s not the craziest idea to think that a worthwhile pitch for a Fable game would come eventually. But for now, those who enjoyed the past games will simply have to keep on hoping for an eventual revival of the Fable series.