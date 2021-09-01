Microsoft Flight Simulator Mod Adds Mario Kart 8 Tracks

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe features some of the greatest tracks in the history of the series, and one fan decided to mod a handful of them into Microsoft Flight Simulator. Twitter user @Illogicoma shared their impressive creation on the platform and in a video on YouTube. Tracks from the mod include Mount Wario, Mute City, Cloudtop Cruise, Moo Moo Meadows, Rainbow Road, Bowser’s Castle and Shy Guy Falls. It's impossible to actually race through these tracks, but the courses do include rings that can be flown through. The tracks can be seen in the video at the top of this page, starting at the 3:26:32 mark.

The Mario Kart 8 tracks were apparently taken from Models Resource, then added to Microsoft Flight Simulator using the add-on Blender2MSFS. The results are really impressive, and it's easy to imagine other Microsoft Flight Simulator fans wanting to try these tracks for themselves! Unfortunately, a full release for the mod has not been announced. Illogicoma did leave open the possibility in the video's description on YouTube.

"I really wouldn't be happy releasing it in the current state (it wasn't actually built as a proper package - we loaded from source) and I don't have masses of time to spend on it, but I would like to see about making this a bit more polished and maybe adding some more tracks. Never say never, but don't expect a big drop anytime soon :)"

Microsoft Flight Simulator won't be adding anything resembling an official Mario Kart mode, but fans can look forward to the game's Reno Air Races expansion pack when it releases this fall. The expansion will add competitive racing to the game as players compete with friends and other players online. The new expansion was revealed earlier this month, and it should add a faster pace than anything the game offers thus far.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is available now on PC, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. Readers can check out our previous coverage of the game right here.

What do you think of this Microsoft Flight Simulator mod? Would you like to see this mod get a full release?

