Microsoft Flight Simulator Reveals Competitive Multiplayer Reno Air Races Expansion

During today's Xbox Gamescom Showcase event, new information was revealed for Microsoft Flight Simulator. The flight-sim is getting a ton of new content over the next few months, including the addition of the game's new Reno Air Races expansion pack. The expansion is part of a partnership with RARA, the Reno Air Racing Association. Basically, the new expansion will add competitive racing to Microsoft Flight Simulator, allowing players to race against friends and other players through the skies! The planes used in the expansion can go up to 500 MPH at altitudes ranging from 50 to 250 feet above the ground.

In addition to the new air races, players can also check out a new world update, including new 3D cities in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. World Update VI will be added on September 7th and will be available for free to all users. A short trailer can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Next stops: Germany… Austria… Switzerland!​ World Update VI is coming to Microsoft Flight Simulator bringing new regions, local legends, and more: https://t.co/4EByh5NTjK | #XboxGC @MSFSofficial pic.twitter.com/Z1BR8RVVbT — Xbox (@Xbox) August 24, 2021

The prospect of high-speed aerial races in Microsoft Flight Simulator is really exciting! The STIHL National Championship Air Races have been called "the world’s fastest motorsport," and it will be interesting to see how this is replicated in the game. Microsoft Flight Simulator tends to offer a laidback gaming experience, so those looking for something more fast-paced should find a lot to enjoy with this expansion. Unfortunately, a set date has not been revealed, but Xbox did confirm a fall release window.

In addition to these new announcements, Xbox did briefly touch on the game's previously announced Top Gun: Maverick content. Unfortunately, since a lot of information about the movie remains under wraps, the publisher said that there isn't anything new to reveal about the tie-in content, at this time.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is available now on PC, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. Readers can check out our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you excited to check out this new Microsoft Flight Simulator content? What do you think of this new expansion? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!