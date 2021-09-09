Microsoft Flight Simulator World Update 6 Is Now Live

Microsoft Flight Simulator World Update VI is now live, adding new locations to explore in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. The update was revealed last month during Xbox’s Gamescom Showcase event, and is free to all users! From what Xbox has revealed thus far, the imagery looks really impressive, adding 100 famous locations, as well as new airports. In the trailer, viewers can see some of the most gorgeous locations from these countries, and Microsoft Flight Simulator gives players a chance to explore them when it might not be otherwise feasible. For players that have already spent a lot of time exploring what the game has to offer, the update should be quite welcome!

A trailer for the update can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The hills are alive. Just look around.



World Update VI brings upgrades to Germany, Switzerland, and Austria, including famous locations and new airports to Microsoft Flight Simulator: https://t.co/HtnAHXiKra pic.twitter.com/bKSHqg71kI — Xbox (@Xbox) September 7, 2021

In addition to World Update VI, Microsoft Flight Simulator should have a lot of new content for fans to enjoy in the near future! During Gamescom, Xbox also unveiled a competitive multiplayer mode coming in the Reno Air Races expansion pack. The expansion will give players the opportunity to race against one another through the skies at speeds of up to 500 mph. That competitive mode should offer a major change from Microsoft Flight Simulator‘s normal gameplay, and it’s currently scheduled to release sometime this fall. Unfortunately, a set date has not been revealed.

Microsoft Flight Simulator marks the first time the series has ever been offered on consoles, and Xbox fans have had a few weeks now to get a feel for the game. This free expansion should give players much more to explore, and it will be interesting to see what the game’s developers add next. The title already offers a significant number of places to explore, and the addition of so many stunning castles, mountains, and cities should be quite welcome. Hopefully fans will find something new to enjoy with this update!



Microsoft Flight Simulator is available now on PC, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. Readers can check out our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you excited to check out this new Microsoft Flight Simulator content? What do you think of this new expansion? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!