Microsoft Airing Inside Xbox Special Today, May Have More Surprises

Yesterday’s Xbox press conference was quite entertaining with a number of first and third party reveals that left gamers reeling. From Gears of War 5 to Battletoads to CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077 to Capcom’s Devil May Cry 5, there was literally something for everyone.

But what if we told you that the publisher wasn’t done yet? Because most of us may have forgotten that the company is hosting a special Inside Xbox pre-E3 show later today, taking place at 3 PM PDT. During that time, we’ll be getting a recap of some of the better games from yesterday’s press conference. But there appears to be something more.

Over on the company’s Xbox Twitter feed, it posted details about Xbox Wire, but if you take a close look at it, you’ll see that one of the games on the post is coming up “REDACTED.” Hmmm…

“Enjoy the #XboxE3 briefing?” it notes. “Well, we’re just getting started. Tune in to #InsideXbox Monday at 3 PM PT for even more reveals and announcements.” You can see the image and post below.

There’s a good chance the company could have multiple surprises for us. A new AAA game reveal? Some new titles added to Xbox One backward compatibility? Some new indie titles? The return of a classic or two? Literally, it could be anything. Our money’s on a possible new third party game, something that will fit right in with the rest of the cool stuff the company has revealed.

We’ll be tuning in to the reveal to see what Microsoft has planned and report it here. In the meantime, you might want to have those Xbox social channels at the ready. You can find out more about them here.

Want to relive the Microsoft Xbox E3 briefing in the meantime? What luck, you can check out the quick recap below! You can also browse Xbox’s YouTube channel in case you missed anything…or just want to watch Halo Infinite‘s awesome trailer again.