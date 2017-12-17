Microsoft Surprises Boy Who Gave Up His Xbox for Charity



In a heart warming act of selflessness, a nine year old Xbox fan decided to trade in his console in order to purchase 60 blankets to distribute for the holidays. Now, karma has come back for the young gamer, thanks to the folks at Microsoft and some holiday magic.

Mikah Frye from Ashland, Ohio is unfortunately no stranger to falling on hard times. According to Fox 8, Frye’s family lost their home when he was seven years old and were forced to stay in an emergency shelter for several weeks. After years of rebuilding their lives, Frye decided that he wanted to reach out to other families, using something that he felt fortunate to have. Microsoft caught wind of the situation after Frye made headlines last month for his actions, and arranged a special holiday surprise to reward Frye’s natural empathy.

“When they called and told me I was just instantly crying on the phone and I couldn’t believe it,” Mikah’s grandmother, Terry Brant, told Fox 8. “He knew what it was like to not have a blanket at night and have to give it back, so the first thing he wanted to do is give a blanket that they could keep.” She joked that the only difficult part of the processing when arranging everything beforehand was doing it all under Mikah’s nose.

In a special surprise coordinated by Microsoft, Mikah was taken to a local store and led into the back by his family and employees, where Santa Claus was waiting with two bags full of gifts — including a new Minecraft Edition Xbox One S to replace the one he had given up for his donations.

According to reports, all of the blankets that Mikah donated will be coming with personal notes from him in collaboration with the same shelter that Frye’s family once went to for safety.