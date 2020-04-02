Microsoft Updates Xbox Guidelines With Examples of Acceptable Trash Talking

Microsoft is cool with some trash talk happening on the Xbox One so long as players keep it within certain limits. You’ll get banned or chat restricted if you don’t, but a lot of players likely already know that by now from first-hand experience. The things that’ll get players banned outright when they’re said over chat are obvious and consist of the usual offenders, but just to make sure players are clear on the subject, Microsoft has updated its Xbox guidelines to give examples of inappropriate trash talking. The even better outcome though is the suggestions of acceptable forms of trash talking.

Over on the Community Standards page of the Xbox site, various topics such as fraud, spam, and respecting others were addressed. The rules are simple, Talk some trash, but don’t cross over into harassment territory.

“Trash talk includes any lighthearted banter or bragging that focuses on the game at hand and encourages healthy competition,” the updated Xbox Guidelines explained. “Harassment includes any negative behavior that’s personalized, disruptive, or likely to make someone feel unwelcome or unsafe. To qualify as harassment, the behavior doesn’t have to be drawn-out or persistent. Even a single abusive message could harm someone’s experience. Know when to draw the line, when to back off. Know and respect the other player.”

So what’s fair game and what’s not? Thankfully, we don’t have to speculate. The guidelines included two different sections, one about acceptable trash talk and one about what’ll get you in trouble. Saying someone has potato aim is fine, according to Microsoft, as long as you don’t throw anything extra in there.

Acceptable trash talk includes

Get destroyed. Can’t believe you thought you were on my level.

That was some serious potato aim. Get wrecked.

Only reason you went positive was you spent all game camping. Try again, kid.

Cheap win. Come at me when you can actually drive without running cars off the road.

That sucked. Get good and then come back when your k/d’s over 1.

Going too far looks like

Get ****. Can’t believe you thought you were on my level.

Hey ****, that was some serious potato aim. Get wrecked, trash

Only reason you went positive was you spent all game camping. KYS, kid.

Cheap win. Totally expected from a .

You suck. Get out of my country—maybe they’ll let you back in when your k/d’s over 1.

The full guidelines for Xbox’s community standards can be seen here.

