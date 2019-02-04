Microsoft’s Xbox Commercial Stole the Show During the Super Bowl

Super Bowl 53 has officially come and gone, and while many gathered together to enjoy the game, plenty of others were on the lookout for another round of glorious commercials. That said, the ad for Microsoft’s Xbox Adaptive Controller absolutely stole the show.

The commercial, which can be seen above, features several children with disabilities who might find it challenging to use a conventional controller. This, of course, hasn’t stopped them from gaming, but Microsoft’s new peripheral aims to level the playing field. When the commercial aired, it was an instant hit, and people from all walks of life flocked to Twitter to express their joy and praise for the company’s efforts.

first Super Bowl commercial to make me cry since the puppy one years ago, was the Xbox adaptive controller for disabled kids. 😭 — ✰ baelieanna ✰ (@kalieannamg) February 4, 2019

This undoubtedly drew the attention of many people, including the likes of T-Pain, Geoff Keighley, and even Cher.

The highlight of the #superbowl was easily the great ad from @Microsoft that highlights the Xbox accessible controller. What a great way to represent the gaming industry to the world. You can watch it below: //t.co/c7GnVhLI9t — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) February 4, 2019

Not gonna lie. I shed a few tears on this. Good job @Microsoft //t.co/brnXGWHuUg — T-Pain (@TPAIN) February 1, 2019

Take a bow, Microsoft. Not just a feel good ad, real product. #SuperBowl — Cameron Sinclair (@casinclair) February 4, 2019

MICROSOFT 🏆 BEST

MOMENT IN THE GAME — Cher (@cher) February 4, 2019

The Xbox Adaptive Controller is sure to provide a positive experience for those who may have otherwise been discouraged from gaming by using a standard controller. From the easy-to-open packaging to its accessibility, the controller is an absolute hit.

“Designed to meet the needs of gamers with limited mobility, the Xbox Adaptive Controller enables everyone to play,” Microsoft says on their site. “Create a unique custom controller experience. The Xbox Adaptive Controller connects to external switches, buttons, mounts, and joysticks to help make gaming more accessible.”

The Xbox Adaptive Controller is currently available for $99.