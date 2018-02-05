Middle-earth: Shadow of War Update Improves the Nemesis System

Middle-earth: Shadow of War is getting a new patch tomorrow as part of a free content update that introduces changes to the Nemesis System as well as improvements for the game’s photo mode.
The update that’s coming on Feb. 6 for all Middle-earth: Shadow of War owners was summed up in an official announcement from Monolith Productions with several of the patch’s changes explained. Releasing alongside the free update is a set of paid content known as the Blade of Galadriel story expansion, a DLC that allows players to play as the elite Elven warrior Eltariel. Players who have the season pass will be able to access this DLC at no additional cost, but those without the pass will have to purchase it separately.
Below are the key changes that are included within the free update that launches on Feb. 6, the full list with UI tweaks and bugfixes found through the official patch notes that also shared details on that upcoming expansion:
- Nemesis System Enhancements – Orc Captains (whether friends or foes) can exhibit new traits and behaviors, adding further depth to combat encounters and player interactions, such as:
- Tunnel Rat – Orcs can burrow into the ground and summon Ghûls.
- Sniper Shot – Archers can fire from great distances with pinpoint accuracy.
- Tremor – Ologs can pound the earth with tremendous force, staggering nearby threats and heavily damaging structures.
- Gifts of Treasure – Followers can now bring players the gift of a Treasure Orc, providing even more ways to earn Gems and Mirian.
- Photo Mode Upgrades – New filters, frames and styles, along with adjustable expressions and added stickers, giving players more options for customizing in-game action shots.
- Player Skins – Choose to appear as Talion or Eltariel in the main story campaign.
- Training Orders Update – Players can now upgrade their Orc Followers with Training Orders while in the Garrison, saving time and offering more flexibility in deployment.
- Player Stats Page – New menu for players to track a variety of in-game statistics, including the number and type of enemy kills, dominations and betrayals; fortresses conquered and defended; gear pieces collected and upgraded; and many more.
- Field of View Options – More ways for players to customize the user interface and scale their field of view.