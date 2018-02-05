Middle-earth: Shadow of War Update Improves the Nemesis System

Middle-earth: Shadow of War is getting a new patch tomorrow as part of a free content update that introduces changes to the Nemesis System as well as improvements for the game’s photo mode.

The update that’s coming on Feb. 6 for all Middle-earth: Shadow of War owners was summed up in an official announcement from Monolith Productions with several of the patch’s changes explained. Releasing alongside the free update is a set of paid content known as the Blade of Galadriel story expansion, a DLC that allows players to play as the elite Elven warrior Eltariel. Players who have the season pass will be able to access this DLC at no additional cost, but those without the pass will have to purchase it separately.

Below are the key changes that are included within the free update that launches on Feb. 6, the full list with UI tweaks and bugfixes found through the official patch notes that also shared details on that upcoming expansion: