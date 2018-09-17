Miles Morales Almost Wasn’t in ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’

When Insomniac Games first introduced Miles Morales as a key character in Marvel’s Spider-Man for PlayStation 4, players were excited to see the character make it into the game. Apparently, however, it seems that wasn’t initially the plan for him as revealed in a new interview with Creative Director Bryan Intihar.

In a recent interview with our sister site over at GameSpot, Intihar revealed that Miles Morales was nothing more than a small post-credits scene tease during development. As the story progressed, they realised he was more suited for a much bigger role than initially anticipated.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to the Creative Director, “Originally, Miles was not gonna be a big part of the game at all. He was originally just a tease… When we started developing the first story, he really wasn’t there until a post-credits scene. I think the original plan… He was gonna be watching the events of what happened in the game on a computer, and someone said ‘Miles’ or something like that… I had read the Miles comics over the years, but then I was kinda like, ‘let me read them, again.’”

He added, “I started getting more and more into him, and I said, ‘is there any way we can put him more in there?’ And we talked a lot about making this a very unique Spider-Man universe. Like the familiar with the fresh. Familiar, but still mix things up.”

From there, Intihar brought up a bigger role to the Executive Producer and then video game magic happened. Thankfully, the new direction worked and now fans of the comic character can not only see him in the game itself, but they can play as him as well.

For those that are fans of Miles Morales, you’ll be happy to know that Insomniac Games paid very close attention to how his character was perceived in the comics. They didn’t want to take away from the fact that he was always known for being an excitable Spider-Man fanboy and they wanted to keep true to that theme in this title as well.

As for the game itself, Spider-Man is available now exclusively for PlayStation 4. You can also check out our community hub for the game right here for all things Spidey 24/7!

You can contact the author of this story on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy.