Nintendo and Xbox Join Forces in Minecraft Cross-Play Trailer, Sony Nowhere to Be Seen

This morning marks the launch of the new version of Minecraft on Nintendo Switch. Last year, you guys may remember that Minecraft launched the “Better Together” update, which allowed players on Xbox One, Windows 10, VR, and mobile to play together. Now that “Better Together” initiative has reached the Nintendo audience, and the Nintendo Switch player-base has been welcomed to the cross-play family. Check out the new cross-play trailer above!

You may notice something missing from that trailer, and indeed, something missing from this entire conversation. Where’s the PlayStation 4, and where has Sony been throughout all of this chummy cooperation? It’s so fantastic, and so surreal, to see Nintendo promoting the Xbox brand in one of its trailers, but we like it. As players continue to express their desire for a truly cross-platform multiplayer ecosystem, Nintendo and Microsoft continue to prove their allegiance to their respective fan bases.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That just makes Sony look even more foolish. The entire trailer was a pleasure to watch, and it was all very heart-warming, but everyone focused in on this image:

That pretty much sums up this generation. Neither Microsoft nor Nintendo are struggling to survive right now, that’s for sure, but it’s that feeling of comradery — that bond — that makes this feel so unprecedented. It’s a great look for Xbox and for Nintendo. It completely ignores decades of console warrior rhetoric and divisive consumer momentum to embrace togetherness. We see red and green finally coming together… But where is the blue?

If you already downloaded Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition, then don’t even worry about it. This new version of Minecraft is already yours, and you can download it right now from the Nintendo Switch eShop for free! The folks over at Minecraft have thrown together a quick FAQ that you guys may want to glance over:

Q: What is the Bedrock version of Minecraft?

A: The Bedrock version of Minecraft has been the codebase on mobile and Windows 10 since 2012, also known as our Bedrock Engine. We brought this version to Xbox One with the Better Together Update last fall and now we’re launching it on Nintendo Switch.

Q: How is this version different than the one I already own?

A: Minecraft delivers a united experience to players on all platforms that the Bedrock codebase is used. Build with friends via cross-play with Xbox One, Windows 10, VR and mobile devices, and customize how you play with community content available through the in-game marketplace. Servers will become available via a post-launch update at a later date.

Q: Will DLC content I currently own transfer over to the new version of Minecraft?

A: All of the existing DLC content will be transferable from Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition to the new version of Minecraft.

Q: What’s a Microsoft Account and why do I need it for a Nintendo Switch?

A: A Microsoft Account is a free account you can sign-in on device that allows Minecraft players on Switch to play with others on non-Nintendo devices like iOS, Android, Xbox One and Windows 10 via cross-play, Realms or Servers. Having a Microsoft Account also enables the portability of your MINECOINS and marketplace purchases to other devices and platforms.