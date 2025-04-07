Minecraft Movie Cut Valkyrae Cameo, Possibly Over Jason Mamoa Comments

A Minecraft Movie was released in theaters over the weekend, and fans of the games are looking for every cameo and Easter egg they can find. However, those that have seen the movie might have noticed that one announced cameo seemed to end up on the cutting room floor. Back in September, the streamer Valkyrae (Rachell Marie Hofstetter) revealed that she had filmed a cameo for the movie. While Valkyrae can still be found in the background of a shot, it seems the studio axed the majority of her appearance. Valkyrae confirmed as such on a recent stream, but avoided any specific details.

“As for the Minecraft Movie, let’s just say I’m not gonna touch too much on it,” Valkyrae said on the stream (via Dexerto). “But as much as you guys saw the other creators that were in it, would have been the equal amount you saw me in it which is 30 seconds. So it’s okay. I would much rather not have 30 seconds than be sued.”

jason mamoa encounters a creeper in a minecraft movie

While that comment might sound unusual, it has prompted some speculation about the reason behind Valkyrae’s cut cameo. When she first revealed her presence in A Minecraft Movie, Valkyrae talked about star Jason Mamoa, who plays the character Garrett “The Garbage Man” Garrison. The streamer alleges that she saw him “mistreat some of the crew” while filming her scene. Valkyrae did suggest there was a possibility that “he was still in character,” but also called the moment “surprising” and “disappointing.” Based on Valkyrae’s explanation, it’s possible that these comments resulted in her cameo being cut from the movie, and a threat of legal action.

For A Minecraft Movie, the producers enlisted several people involved with the game’s community, so it wasn’t unusual that Valkyrae was going to be involved in some capacity. Similarly, YouTuber Mumbo Jumbo also worked on the movie, helping to incorporate elements from the game and ensuring that they were faithfully adapted. Mumbo Jumbo actually did make it into the movie, as did DanTDM, LDShadowLady, and Aphmau.

Warner Bros. might have had some concerns about Valkyrae’s comments causing controversy around A Minecraft Movie, but it doesn’t seem like it had any kind of major impact. Minecraft is a massive success so far, even beating the opening weekend video game adaptation record set by The Super Bros. Movie. It remains to be seen what kind of longevity A Minecraft Movie will have, but it’s possible we could see it continue to dominate the box office over the next few weeks. The next major movie set to be released in theaters is Marvel’s Thunderbolts*, which doesn’t arrive until May 2nd. That could give theater goers more incentive to check out A Minecraft Movie if they haven’t already.

