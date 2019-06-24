Minecraft Movie Picks Up Frozen 2 Writer

Today, it was revealed that Warner Bros. Minecraft movie adaptation picked up a new writer in the form of Allison Schroeder, a Oscar nominated writer perhaps best known for Hidden Figures, Frozen 2, and Christopher Robbin. The new pick up comes apart of a larger reworking of the movie by producers Roy Lee and Jon Berg and developer Mojang.

As you will know, Warner Bros. picked up the movie rights back in 2014, and since then, the project has been in limbo and suffered numerous setbacks and shake-ups. Barring any more changes, Peter Sollet, who’s best known for Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist, will serve as director. We don’t know much about the movie, which is due March 4, 2022, but Warner Bros. has provided the following brief story pitch:

“The malevolent Ender Dragon sets out on a path of destruction, prompting a young girl and her group of unlikely adventurers to set out to save the Overworld.”

According to Warner Bros., the movie is going to take so long to make and release because “making a live-action, full-length feature film is really complicated.” Of course, constantly changing directors, re-writing, and more has inflated the development time. Thankfully for Warner Bros., Minecraft is still one of the biggest IP in the world and that probably won’t change anytime in the near future.

Before it was acquired by Microsoft, Mojang was receiving offers from numerous Hollywood producers for both Minecraft TV shows and movies as early as 2012, all who surely looking to cash in on its insane popularity. That said, it wasn’t until 2014 that Minecraft creator Markus Persson revealed Mojang and Warner Bros. had struck a deal that would see the latter gain the movie rights. Not long after this, work on the movie began under direct Shawn Levy. Then it changed hands to Rob McElhenney. And now it’s in the hands of Peter Sollet. So, again, it’s been a long time coming, but it seems the movie is finally starting to take shape again.

Thanks, Hollywood Reporter.