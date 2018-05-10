Minecraft’s Better Together Update Hits Nintendo Switch Next Month

The topic of crossplay is everywhere and so while some companies aren’t on board, others – like the Minecraft crew – believe in the value of a shared experience with friends. That’s where the Better Together update comes in and soon, Nintendo Switch players will be able to join in on the fun.

Minecraft is a game about exploration and adventure in randomly generated worlds that inspire the creative mind. What better way to build and create incredible feats than with those closest to you for a “the more, the merrier” shared adventure! Nintendo of America believes this wholeheartedly and took to their Twitter account to share the good news of not only when the update will be hitting the hybrid console, but also when the physical version of the game will be released as well!

Minecraft is bigger, better and more beautiful–with new ways to play and share! Share the adventure with friends across different platforms when Minecraft and the Better Together update comes to Nintendo Switch on June 21st.

It’s dangerous to go alone to take on Creepers, take a friend! Making the cross-play play jump makes it even easier to do just that so that platform of choice doesn’t have to mean missing out. Currently the “Better Together” update applies to the mobile, VR, PC, and Xbox One versions of the game, with the Switch coming later.

In addition to the update going live next month on the 21st, the physical version of the popular building title is also set to release the day before on June 20th. You can learn more about popular questions asked concerning this update and what that means for current platforms right here though the game’s official website.

Excited to squad up with friends and family? Here’s what you can experience together with this expansive update:

“Explore randomly generated worlds and build amazing things from the simplest of homes to the grandest of castles. Play in creative mode with unlimited resources or mine deep into the world in survival mode, crafting weapons and armor to fend off the dangerous mobs.”