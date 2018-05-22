Minecraft Celebrates an Impressive Number of Registered Users for PC and Mobile

Minecraft was first released back in 2009 and instantly made waves in the gaming community. The title inspired creativity, adventure, and an almost tranquil experience (despite the creepers). We’ve seen incredible fan creations, amazing crossovers with official skin packs, and tons more since its initial release and has broken stunning records when up against other beloved franchises. The series can now add yet another impressive milestone to their resume, because the game’s outreach even in China has soared through the roof.

The game itself world-wide hit over one 100 million registered users back in 2014, and now that same number is back but for China alone! The number comes from an accumulation of both PC and mobile platforms, making an impressive notch in what this title has claimed since it made its grand debut. Not too bad considering Minecraft didn’t even make it to that location until 2017!

Minecraft now has over 100 million registered users in China across the free to play versions of the game on PC & Mobile. pic.twitter.com/fYDiKRCTkW — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) May 22, 2018

The team over at Mojang unleashed their creative venture over in China for PC on August 8th of 2017, with it making the jump over to Android on October 12th, iOS on September 5th, and PlayStation 4 on January 10th. In that short amount of time, the game has already reached over 100,000,000 – which is insane! This really is a testament to how enjoyable this game is and how strong the community continues to be despite it being out for almost a decade now.

That community continues to grow and will so in the coming months. With a physical release coming soon to the Nintendo Switch and the “Shared” update making co-op even easier for all platforms in the name of crossplay, that number is only expected to grow. It’s incredible what the team has done so far and we’re looking forward to seeing what they’ve got up their sleeves in the coming years.

