Minecraft Realms Plus Is Now Available

While some might lament the popularity of subscription-based models, there are few games that it makes as much sense for as Minecraft. With its consistent stream of new content and ever-growing base of passionate players, a subscription-based service for the title could prove to be a smart investment for a lot of fans. Minecraft Realms Plus offers just that, and the service is available as of today!

For $7.99 a month, Minecraft Realms Plus offers players access to more than 50 Marketplace packs, with Mojang promising new, curated content arriving every month. The subscription includes its own private Realms server, which can be accessed by up to 10 friends, who can also access all of the same Marketplace content. Finally, Realms Plus is available to all Minecraft players, accessible from mobile devices, consoles (PS4, Xbox One, Switch), Windows 10 PC or VR. Minecraft: Java Edition users, however, will not have access.

According to Mojang, Realms Plus offers more than $150 worth of content. Some of the first Marketplace packs included are:

Foodies Ultimate Minigame Rush Cops and Robbers Extreme Sky Block Pet Pack Mineville High School Roleplay Chroma Hills HD Fun With Fractals Winter Wonderland Pandas & Friends Space Craft Mummy Valley Kimonos! Pressure Point: Kraken’s Cove Dwarven Mining Company

The full list can be found here. All in all, it’s an impressive amount of content, and it’s sure to be a better investment for some players in the long run, particularly those new to the game, who might not have as many Minecraft Coins to spend or those who just might be a little more ambivalent about purchasing certain packs. The timing of the release certainly couldn’t be better with the holiday season in full swing!

Released to critical acclaim in 2011, Mojang’s Minecraft has become one of the biggest games in the world. The developer and IP were purchased by Microsoft in 2014, and have continued to flourish, since. As of September, the game has 112 million active players. Heck, even the Vatican has a Minecraft server, now! If Microsoft can get even a fraction of those players to commit to Realms Plus, the subscription service could be a big winner for the publisher.

Players on the fence can start a free 30-day trial of Minecraft Realms Plus. Are you a fan of Minecraft? Do you plan on checking out the subscription service?