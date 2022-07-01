Minecraft YouTuber Technoblade Passes Away from Cancer

Minecraft YouTuber Technoblade has passed away at age 23 after a battle with cancer. The Minecraft community is quite massive, which shouldn't come as a surprise given the game has sold over 238 million copies and is available on a wide array of platforms. The community is what has kept the game alive and so successful for so long, with key figures on YouTube helping champion the game in a major way. One such figure was YouTuber Technoblade who amassed over 10 million subscribers over the course of roughly a decade. The YouTuber's oldest video dates back to 2013 and his channel highlights his love and passion for the game as well as his immense creativity.

Sadly, Technoblade's father uploaded one last video to the YouTuber's channel to announce that the beloved content creator has passed away at age 23. Technoblade, whose real name was Alex, passed away from cancer and spent his final hours writing a letter to his fans so that it could be read by his father. Roughly eight hours after finishing the letter, Technoblade passed away. Technoblade's father recounted his son's final days as well as his love for his child before the screen cut to black with a message from his entire family. The family reflected on Technomancer's desire to "delight and reward his audience" through his videos and other activities. His family noted that he wished for his true identity to remain confidential and has asked the audience to continue to honor that and respect the family's privacy at this time.

"This past year had a lot of rough spots for our son as he battled stage four cancer," wrote Technoblade's family. "But he didn't complain, and kept using his famous strategic mind to try to beat what he knew were almost impossible odds. My son's bravery on this path was a shining lesson to all of us who were privileged to walk it with him. Thank you for sharing his journey through it all, as he did the work he loved for his beloved fans."

Many fans in the YouTube comments expressed their sadness for the loss of Technoblade, but also remembered all of the fond memories he gave them. The same was said on Twitter as a number of major content creators, Minecraft server owners, and community members paid tribute to the YouTuber.